Jesse R Ewing

Estate Label

Jesse R Ewing
Jesse R Ewing
Hire Me
  • Save
Estate Label wine winery watercolor label typography packaging
Download color palette

A crop of the new label design, with watercolor in place.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Jesse R Ewing
Jesse R Ewing
Branding and identity design from OKTHX and Midwest Type
Hire Me

More by Jesse R Ewing

View profile
    • Like