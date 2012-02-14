Matt Appleton Logo Fill

30two

logo design identity matt dj
Hmm. I thought I could rotate the 'M' to create the 'A' and rotate again to create the 'TT' using negative space but it's not quite working. Too contrived me thinks!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
