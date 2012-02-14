Jeremy Girard

Diagon Alley

Diagon Alley website harry potter texture logo
Demo site I am working on as part of a web design course I teach at the University of Rhode Island. I'm having some fun with this and using the world of Harry Potter for the theme of the site - hoping it will make the lessons a bit more enjoyable!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
