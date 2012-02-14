Greg Szabo

The Chantrelles B-Side

Greg Szabo
Greg Szabo
  • Save
The Chantrelles B-Side the chantrelles soul music logo type design
Download color palette

In navy blue... yay!

7c5c5d18f5d1ae505510b2e08e8900f6
Rebound of
The Chantrelles
By Greg Szabo
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Greg Szabo
Greg Szabo

More by Greg Szabo

View profile
    • Like