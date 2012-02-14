Stuart Kennedy

Responsify Breakpoints

ui clean responsive app
Some more of the UI for Responsify. Need to give some more thought to the breakpoints, but basically the dark grey panel will be hidden until you add the first breakpoint.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
