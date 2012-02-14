Francis Vega

We gotta take the power back (RATM)

Francis Vega
Francis Vega
  • Save
We gotta take the power back (RATM) poster print studio yellow typography serif museo slab
Download color palette

Playing with typo weights and forms/silhouettes (do you see anyone? :P) a poster design for my home-studio naked walls.. not much work in kering and so...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Francis Vega
Francis Vega

More by Francis Vega

View profile
    • Like