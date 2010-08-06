Sebastian Nitu

Bodoni Bold Italics = Sexy

font acronyms branding design
Something I found in my old work. I'm a huge fan of Bodoni Bold Italics because of how sexy it makes acronyms look.

This was part of a logo I did a while back for Oregon Family Council. They went with something different...

