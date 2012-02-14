A Scott

All Ideas

A Scott
A Scott
  • Save
All Ideas cartoon sketches pencils ideas thumbnails concept illustration stars drawing
Download color palette

Set of ideas for the Scottish Youth Theatre - a charity - intended to represent different levels within which one can donate support. Each one categorised 'by them' via Scottish terms such as gie'n it laldy. The three on the left were chosen. Perhaps the figures should have been asexual?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
A Scott
A Scott

More by A Scott

View profile
    • Like