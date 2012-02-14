Slow Hunch

Lost Sign Development typography old sign victorian script vintage
Developing a series of 'lost signs' (or signs that never really existed). This was the first crack at bringing this one to life. Lots more to follow however.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
    Like