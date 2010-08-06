Geoff Teehan

Retina 400 300

Geoff Teehan
Geoff Teehan
  • Save
Retina 400 300 iphone ios4 retina psd template gui
Download color palette

Spent the last few hours building out another downloadable iPhone GUI Photoshop file, this time the retina version. I needed some stuff for an upcoming app we're building. The canvas is bloody huge. I'm having to redo everything from scratch since there are a ton of small differences from the low resolution version - still doing everything as scalable vectors. I'll tweet the finished product.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Geoff Teehan
Geoff Teehan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Geoff Teehan

View profile
    • Like