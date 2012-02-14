Technically, this is a rebound of David's icon, but mirrors Asher's work more, so I chose to rebound off that.

There is just very little in the way of original designs left for this one; I guess that's what happens when you get to the party (fashionably) late!

Asher's designs were beautiful and were close to what I had in mind for the Jaku Clear icon, but he does solely deserve credit for the highlights in the bends of the bevel (something I've only seen on the "Things" iOS icon, which doesn't work so well IMO).

Unless I spend weeks contemplating the design, I think I'm going to feel like a hack no matter what I do. I just have to accept that :/