William Szilveszter

Jaku - Clear

William Szilveszter
William Szilveszter
  • Save
Jaku - Clear ios icons iphone theme clear
Download color palette

Technically, this is a rebound of David's icon, but mirrors Asher's work more, so I chose to rebound off that.

There is just very little in the way of original designs left for this one; I guess that's what happens when you get to the party (fashionably) late!

Asher's designs were beautiful and were close to what I had in mind for the Jaku Clear icon, but he does solely deserve credit for the highlights in the bends of the bevel (something I've only seen on the "Things" iOS icon, which doesn't work so well IMO).

Unless I spend weeks contemplating the design, I think I'm going to feel like a hack no matter what I do. I just have to accept that :/

B98906708e86d8765db2b9e784710e6c
Rebound of
Clear iOS
By Asher
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
William Szilveszter
William Szilveszter

More by William Szilveszter

View profile
    • Like