Death Pace

'the only good race pace is a suicide pace, and today is a good day to die'
-steve prefontaine

'I'll sleep when I'm dead'

Were the two quotes given to me to explain how the client came up with the name Death Pace. I really liked it and hopefully the logotype inspires something along those lines.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
