Renato C. Veras Jr.

App Icons

Renato C. Veras Jr.
Renato C. Veras Jr.
  • Save
App Icons app icons icons colorful
Download color palette

Some icons recently done for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Renato C. Veras Jr.
Renato C. Veras Jr.

More by Renato C. Veras Jr.

View profile
    • Like