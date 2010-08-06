Oscar Barber

Newsletter. Postcard layout II

Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber
  • Save
Newsletter. Postcard layout II email newsletter postcard
Download color palette

New newsletter template I'm working on to be selled through online marketplace.
This newsletter will have 4 different layouts.

Postcard bottom and main footer view.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Oscar Barber
Oscar Barber

More by Oscar Barber

View profile
    • Like