Wildland Revisions

Susie McConnell
Susie McConnell
Wildland Revisions logo branding identity typography calluna feathers
Further developments on a logo I've been working on. Tweaked the typography a little, changed the leaves to feathers, and added some colour.

Rebound of
Wildland
By Susie McConnell
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
