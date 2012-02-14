Brentley Broughton

RunKeeper App

running runkeeper
As a runner & designer, I feel the RunKeeper app is lacking in the design department. I figured I would lay out a design that was brighter, more fun to use & interact with.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
