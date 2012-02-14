Joshua Bullock

Toodles 21: Valentine

Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Hire Me
  • Save
Toodles 21: Valentine sketch drawing illustration doodle toodles lettering hand drawn valentine card
Download color palette

Figured I'd combine the goodness of the Toodle with the day of love. To my best friend in all the world, my wonderful wife. ;)

The card is from those 55Hi’s guys—they sure know how to make the goods!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Bullock

View profile
    • Like