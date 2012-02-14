Harbour

CSS3 Animated Valentine Card

valentine css3 animations transforms
Hi guys!
My first shot on dribbble. It's CSS3 Animation (works just in Chrome).
You can find it here http://marynaaleksandrova.info/labs/valentine-card/. It's free to use. Send it to those, who loves you!
Happy Valentine's Day!

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
