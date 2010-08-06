Looking up

It's nice to be working with natural media again — it's been 15 years since I picked up a brush for anything. Excited to see where this all goes.

Also: not entirely sold on the pen-on-watercolor style — I've mixed these in Photoshop, to play with the original character I've drawn in Illustrator, then printed, traced, and scanned back in.

Will be doing a few more watercolor washes in different colors and densities to see what I come up with.