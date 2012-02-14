ArtistGum Logo

Matt Gentile

Here is the logo for my new app/site ArtistGum. I chose the new font Bemio by @Joe Prince . I touched up the fonts shape a bit though to make it less blurry and more pixel by pixel. The icon was inspired by "Rewhale" (a design by @Gert van Duinen), the bubble is made up of a bunch of circles and a line.

Follow ArtistGum on Twitter Here for updates and when it will be released.

Logo Copyright ArtistGum

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
