ArtistGum Logo

Here is the logo for my new app/site ArtistGum. I chose the new font Bemio by @Joe Prince . I touched up the fonts shape a bit though to make it less blurry and more pixel by pixel. The icon was inspired by "Rewhale" (a design by @Gert van Duinen), the bubble is made up of a bunch of circles and a line.

Logo Copyright ArtistGum