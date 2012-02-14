Timothy Whalin

A New Way To Search

A New Way To Search
Taking a new look at search across a variety of content and views. Taking an approach like Tweet Deck or Hootsuite to create a unique experience for searching content on the web.

Not sure if the icons in the upper right of the columns should be there and fade to 100% opacity on hover, or not be there and fade in on hover. Thoughts?

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
