Litmicons v2

Litmicons v2 icons litmus
Another round of 16x16 pixel icons for the Litmus marketing site. Swapped the outlines for a more solid look and changed the icon for "Infographic" (though I'm not sold on this one either).

Litmicons
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
