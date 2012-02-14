Paul Alderson

St Perran S Flag

Paul Alderson
Paul Alderson
  • Save
St Perran S Flag illustration logo identity flag
Download color palette

Here's a flag illustration we're working on for a new client project... trying to get a subtle letter P into it.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Paul Alderson
Paul Alderson

More by Paul Alderson

View profile
    • Like