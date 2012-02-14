Gadzhi Kharkharov

Gadzhi Kharkharov
Gadzhi Kharkharov
Just had another quick idea on the Markdown symbol.

This one has a monospace font and a text insertion point depicting that it's a markup language. That simple.

Rebound of
This Means Markdown
By dustin curtis
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
