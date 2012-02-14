📖 Bible.ooo

4GIVE US... MATTHEW 6:12

📖 Bible.ooo
📖 Bible.ooo
  • Save
4GIVE US... MATTHEW 6:12 4give forgive debts sins trespasses
Download color palette

Part of the LORD's prayer.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
📖 Bible.ooo
📖 Bible.ooo

More by 📖 Bible.ooo

View profile
    • Like