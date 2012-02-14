Graham Erwin

Phantom

Phantom phantom ghost purple symmetry skeleton skull cosmic space
The finals' going to look a bit different, but I liked this stage enough so I thought I would share.

Final will be a t-shirt for www.twinne.com

Phantom
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
