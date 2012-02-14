Hugo Loning

Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Articles Lister portfolio responsive texture ui interface
Articles listing page to share thoughts, opinions, inspirations about design, art and subculture. Check attachment for full view.
http://misc.inflicted.nl/articles-lister.html

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Hugo Loning
Hugo Loning
Visual designer with UX/UI DNA
