Jonathan Speir

Modern Floral

Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir
  • Save
Modern Floral letterpress invitations wedding
Download color palette

The start of a wedding invitation design that is just about finished. To be a 2 color letterpress job.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Jonathan Speir
Jonathan Speir

More by Jonathan Speir

View profile
    • Like