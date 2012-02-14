Midas Kwant

Custom Switch, Next App

Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant
  • Save
Custom Switch, Next App next app custom ui list wall apps icons
Download color palette

I made this with Yakim van Zuijlen for a next app together with Damiaan Twelker. It will be available in 1,5 month.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Midas Kwant
Midas Kwant

More by Midas Kwant

View profile
    • Like