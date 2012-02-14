Derek Brown

New Website Design

I was playing around with some website layouts & I've really come to love this one. I am currently working on updating my current website layout to this one. It shouldn't be too much longer. www.shoelacegraphics.com

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
