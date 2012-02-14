Tim Van Damme

#PXLFUCKER

The guys from Belong asked me (and Trent and Mike) to design some t-shirts related to our passions. Trent went for his love for webfonts, Mike iPhone photography, and I chose Pixel Fucking.

You can buy the shirt here

Excuse the photo but that's my "It's 4am and I need to take a photo of myself without waking up my daughter and wife" face.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
