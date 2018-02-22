Ohmiy

Hello Dribbble and logo design

Ohmiy
Ohmiy
  • Save
Hello Dribbble and logo design logo logotype
Download color palette

Excited to be part of dribbble community,Special thanks to @Mengggo for the invitation! This is my first shot.This is a sign of a media PR company. Design representatives for "U" and "S" are fun and friendly. This is the company's office culture. Thank all，I hope to communicate with you more！

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2018
Ohmiy
Ohmiy

More by Ohmiy

View profile
    • Like