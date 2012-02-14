Stefan Goodchild

Etched Vinyl Mockup

Etched Vinyl Mockup processing audio visualisation
Mockup of the etched vinyl. Pattern generated by a processing sketch designed to output a single color PDF visualisation of an audio track ready to etch onto the flip side of a 12"

https://github.com/stefang/Audio-Etch

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
