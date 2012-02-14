Sven Read

Sparkline

Sven Read
Sven Read
Hire Me
  • Save
Sparkline dark buttons logo icons typography interface ui chart news box transparent drag treeview system icon small
Download color palette

Added a market overview bar beneath the navigation. And a new widget.

Dribbble 121 tradegrid
Rebound of
The Grid
By Sven Read
Sven Read
Sven Read
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sven Read

View profile
    • Like