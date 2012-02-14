Daniel Waldron

push on

Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron
  • Save
push on music designersmx cover push on album playlist
Download color palette

The cover art I photographed w/ my iPhone and designed for http://designers.mx/#/mixes/listen/push-on

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron

More by Daniel Waldron

View profile
    • Like