Clifton Labrum

Updated Buy Now to App Store Button

Clifton Labrum
Clifton Labrum
  • Save
Updated Buy Now to App Store Button button
Download color palette

I decided to bag the ribbon and use a more traditional App Store button instead of a "Buy Now" button.

2925a92ffef703c93b91c0aa1073d512
Rebound of
Buy Now Button
By Clifton Labrum
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Clifton Labrum
Clifton Labrum

More by Clifton Labrum

View profile
    • Like