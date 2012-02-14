Harlan Elam

SXSW Newspaper Wrap

SXSW Newspaper Wrap design icons photoshop illustrator orange newspaper print sxsw type blanch widson script
Look out for these wrapped around your Statesman newspaper while you're visiting Austin for SXSW. This is just a teaser, followup shot of the entire spread to follow.

