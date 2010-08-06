Matt Walton

Tube Fabric Pattern Initials

Matt Walton
Matt Walton
  • Save
Tube Fabric Pattern Initials tube underground pattern initials gill sans
Download color palette

Just thought I’d chuck this up as well. Inspired by the seat fabrics of the Tube, it is based around my initials and I’m currently using it as my avatar. It’s a little brash, a little garish and so on… but that is precisely the idea.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Matt Walton
Matt Walton

More by Matt Walton

View profile
    • Like