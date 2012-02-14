O'Connor Numismatics

We just launched the coolest coin site in the whole frakin' world! Albeit, most coins sites suck like a black whole of creativity, making you ponder whether these sellers and collectors see beauty in their coins or just money. But O'Connor is different! His site is what all coin sites should aspire to be: mobile friendly through adaptive techniques, touch controls, keyboard controls, and big, vibrant imagery of coins from America's past.

This is the coolest site you have ever seen for something you never thought you could be excited about. Enjoy and share!

ocnumis.com

Be sure to check out the amazing gallery and archives of coins for the coolest parts. :)

Developed while employed by Echo Design Group.