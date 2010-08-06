🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Fnatic is a professional gaming team, winning hundreds of thousands of pounds each year in prize money.
The site is aimed to reach the 14-35 age bracket, mostly male. It is an editorial site but more importantly is a one stop shop for all information on the team, the players and the tournaments they play in.
The team has a fan base of over 500,000 users worldwide.