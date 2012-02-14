Blair Wightman

Future from the past

Future from the past illustration robot machine gears cogs laser bolts tech technical space futuristic retro vintage texture overprint jet engine arms squid under water
A detail of the progress I have made on a new illustration. Im taking a new approach "style wise" with this one and developing it from this piece I did a couple of months ago http://bit.ly/xMqcrg

