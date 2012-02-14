Jen Moher Sepulveda

PUNK ROCK BUNNIES Valentine e-card Endshot

PUNK ROCK BUNNIES Valentine e-card Endshot punkrockbunnies character design conceptual design original vector entertainment animal cute humor illustration digital flash valentine bunny animation
My first digital animation is finished, with a debut of Punk Rock Bunnies!

This is a peek at the final frame of a Valentine's Day e-card. This card is FREE to send to your favorite people. Enjoy!

http://www.prb.redsilverdesign.com/valentine/

© Red Silver Design 2012

By Jen Moher Sepulveda
