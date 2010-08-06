Gavin Weeks

Squaremile

Gavin Weeks
Gavin Weeks
  • Save
Squaremile banks comedy squaremile
Download color palette

I hope this doesn't breach any rules for the almost naked lady but this is currently their main post. (She is partially covered up!)

Squaremile.com is a satirical online magazine aimed at the "Square Mile" in London (the bank), to give them sometime a lot less boring to read.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Gavin Weeks
Gavin Weeks

More by Gavin Weeks

View profile
    • Like