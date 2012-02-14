Ryan Glover

Progress Bar & Activity Stream

Ryan Glover
Ryan Glover
Hire Me
  • Save
Progress Bar & Activity Stream progress bar activity stream blue silver grey black application notification css
Download color palette

Working on a new design for a client that involves submitting an application. Building out the progress bar and activity stream.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Ryan Glover
Ryan Glover
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Glover

View profile
    • Like