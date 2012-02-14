Keenan Cummings

My New Site

Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings
  • Save
My New Site web layout typography
Download color palette

Got my new site up, my first real hand coded piece of work. More about the development process here:

http://fieldstudy.tumblr.com/post/17608133100/new-site#notes

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Keenan Cummings
Keenan Cummings

More by Keenan Cummings

View profile
    • Like