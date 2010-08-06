TJ Taylor

More texture work

More texture work blue texture sentinel
Playing with more texture ideas, so decided to make an iPhone 4 wallpaper. Enjoy.

Comes with a blank as well for the home screen. Get it here

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Design explorer living in Austin.

