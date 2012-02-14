Todd Austin

Booth

Booth tradeshow booth illustrator
Added some icons they asked for. Here are two iterations:
http://db.tt/HLifGxfN
http://db.tt/DcSn0Wc8

and the one I didn't create, which I think they are going with: http://cl.ly/EDKE

:(

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
