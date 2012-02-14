L2D

City Block

L2D
L2D
  • Save
City Block city block buildings c4d 3d tower bridge tunnel street
Download color palette

Doing some studies on city spaces and artistic direction.

Some inherent inspiration from Timothy Reynolds amazing work.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
L2D
L2D
We excel at engaging real people through digital experiences

More by L2D

View profile
    • Like