Paulius Kairevicius

Taip Logo Design Gif

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Hire Me
  • Save
Taip Logo Design Gif creative logo identity design brand branding logotype custom designer stationary logos corporate concept professional freelancer geometry simple smart logo designer logo design custom logo graphic design print design corporate design corporate identity brand identity custom logo design professional logo freelance designer
Download color palette

Logo for Non-governmental organisation.
Word Taip in Lithuania means Yes

@Logopond

Paulius Kairevicius
Paulius Kairevicius
Creating visual mathematics.
Hire Me

More by Paulius Kairevicius

View profile
    • Like