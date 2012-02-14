Gabriel Valdivia

Highlight 2

Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia
  • Save
Highlight 2 ui ux iphone mobile app button texture wine
Download color palette

Playing with lighting for a more sleek take on the previous shot.

5d615374976a519b32ee1bea0b14de34
Rebound of
Highlight
By Gabriel Valdivia
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Gabriel Valdivia
Gabriel Valdivia

More by Gabriel Valdivia

View profile
    • Like